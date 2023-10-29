A new musical experience awaits fans of Ricky Martin in Peru. The Puerto Rican singer will offer a concert, in which he will be accompanied by an orchestra of more than 60 musicians. ‘Ricky Martin Symphonic’ It will be a unique show, where the artist will perform his hits from four decades with orchestral arrangements, under the direction of the Venezuelan maestro Gustavo Dudamel.

The project originated in 2022, when Ricky Martin performed two sold-out performances with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the prestigious Hollywood Bowl. Now, the Peruvian public will be able to enjoy this scenic proposal full of emotion, nostalgia and passion.

YOU CAN SEE: Ricky Martin: what was the real reason for ending his 10-year relationship with Rebecca de Alba?

Ricky Martin: when and where will he perform in Peru?

Ricky Martin fans will be encouraged to know that the concert will take place on January 19 at the San Marcos stadium. The artist promises to provide a first-class show.

“I have always dreamed of performing with an orchestra and doing a classical show. Being able to transform songs and present them in such a unique way is something I had the opportunity to experience this year and it was truly wonderful. The next day, I thought it would be amazing to be able to take this recital to other countries, so I called my team and the rest is history. “Peru, see you soon!” said the interpreter of ‘Vuelve’, Ricky Martin.

Ricky Martin is one of the most important exponents of Latin music. Photo: Libero

Ricky Martin: how to buy tickets for his concert in Peru?

If you don’t want to miss this concert, you can purchase your tickets in presale through the Joinnus platform, with the card BBVAhe October 26 and 27.

Ricky Martin will present his best musical hits to his Peruvian fans. Photo: Diffusion

What did Ricky Martin say about his next concert in Peru?

The singer Ricky Martin He sent a special greeting to his fans for his upcoming visit to Lima. And the artist will give a concert on January 19, 2024. In that clip, the performer was excited to meet his Peruvian audience again, whom he invited to buy their tickets for this symphonic show.

#Ricky #Martin #offer #concert #Peru #singer #perform