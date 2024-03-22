“Today I accept my homosexuality as a gift that life gives me. “I feel blessed to be who I am!” With these words, published on his website in 2010, the singer Ricky Martin (San Juan, Puerto Rico), the sex symbols Latino par excellence in the 2000s, publicly declared his homosexuality. It was not an easy path, as he would later admit, since for years he allowed himself to be seen with women and thus carried out, as he revealed years later, “sabotage” towards his own life.

Now, in a recent interview on a United States radio station, the Puerto Rican singer, 52, has revealed that his father was the one who encouraged him to tell the world that he was homosexual, for the sake of his own children. The artist had already talked about them, at that time he had two children (now there are four), in that publication on his website in 2010, where he argued that the main motivation that had led him to admit in public that he was gay was them, Matteo and Valentino. In December 2008, the singer, at that time single, presented through an exclusive in Hello! to the twins, born in the summer of that same year. “Courage and firmness. Just what I need for me and mine, and even more so now that I am the father of two creatures who are beings of light. I have to be at its height. To continue living as I did until today would be to indirectly overshadow that pure brilliance with which my children were born. Enough already! Things have to change! It is clear that this was not supposed to happen five or ten years ago. This is supposed to happen today. “Today is my day, this is my time, my moment.”

On host Andy Cohen's radio show in the United States, Martin explained that while his team told him that coming out would ruin his career, his father, Enrique, encouraged him in the opposite direction: “Especially when I became a father, I He said: 'What are you going to teach your children? to lie?”. The singer's father, a psychologist by profession, recommended that he “be open” and offered to help him, to which the artist, somewhat overwhelmed, told him that he needed some time to think about how to break the news, which was finally the aforementioned. note, published on its website and also on its social networks. The singer also assures in the interview that sending that message was something “incredible” that he would do again without hesitation.

Martin carved out a career in the music industry where he was also considered a sex symbol and heartthrob. For many years, his public romantic relationships were led by women (the most famous is the one he had intermittently with the model Rebecca de Alba). A connection that, according to him, he pointed out in an interview with the magazine People in 2021, she was always honest: “Sexuality is a complicated matter. It is not black or white, it is full of colors. When I went out with women I was in love with them, I felt good. You can’t fake chemistry, the chemistry was there, I wasn’t fooling anyone,” she declared.

Since that message in 2010, and despite the discretion with which he has always maintained his private life, he has introduced his family to the world. It was in January 2018 when the Puerto Rican singer of hits like Livin' La Vida Loca and Come here He announced the news that he had gotten married. “I'm a husband, but we're going to have a big party in a couple of months. “I'll let you know,” the artist said in statements to the American channel. AND! News!. “We exchanged vows and took all the oaths that needed to be taken. We signed all the papers we needed, the prenuptial agreement and everything else,” he explained then. Her husband was the Syrian painter of Swedish nationality Jwan Yosef. The singer and the artist are parents of four children, gestated by surrogacy, an illegal practice in Spain and one that many well-known faces resort to, especially in the United States. In addition to Matteo and Valentino, Renn Martin-Yosef was born in October 2019. The little one came into the world just nine months after Lucía. The singer and the artist announced their divorce in June 2023, after six years of marriage.