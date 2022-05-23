Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin returns to acting and to television, will be the protagonist of the comedy “Mrs. american pie” for Apple TV +, as reported by the Deadline medium. The artist thus joins a cast that includes actresses Kristen Wiig, Alison Janney and Laura Dern, the latter being also an executive producer of the series.

What is “Mrs. American Pie”?

Ricky Martin

“Mrs. American Pie” It is an adaptation of the novel by Juliet McDaniel. The story takes us back to the seventies, to the exclusive area of ​​Palm Beach, where high society meets. Maxine Simmons as Kristen Wiig She is a newcomer to this elite, who will try by all means to fit into this group, where she will meet the peculiar personalities.

What else is known about “Mrs. American Pie”?

Apple TV+ has already announced the start of production on “Mrs. American Pie”, a 10-episode sitcom. Oscar winner Laura Dern, who will also act in fiction, has been in charge of developing the project through her company Jaywalker Pictures, where Abe Sylvia, creator of the miniseries “George & Tammy”, and the film “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” will be the showrunner and writer of this project.

Interested in getting better characters

For Martin, this is the first role he takes on after giving life to Antonio D’Amico in “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace” the second season of the anthology series produced by Ryan Murphy, whose performance earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries.

However, he has long been interested in getting better roles and more opportunities to shine on television, and this production of the streaming platform AppleTV+ has met your expectations.

Ricky Martin and “American crime story: the murder of Gianni Versace”

The 9-episode miniseries in which Ricky Martin participated explores what happened in 1997 with the famous fashion designer Gianni Versace, who was shot dead outside his Miami mansion.