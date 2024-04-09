Mr. Martin, you have already appeared on stage on Broadway and appeared in the series “American Crime Story: The Murder of Gianni Versace.” But in “Palm Royale” (Apple TV+) you are now playing your biggest role to date. When did the desire to be an actor alongside music arise?

Actually, it's been around forever. I was 15 years old the first time I stood in front of a camera as a singer. With the band Menudo, which I was in at the time, we were hired for a series that can perhaps best be compared to “Glee”, a kind of musical. That was exciting and I had a lot of fun. Especially because my role was quite dramatic and emotional. I definitely tasted blood.

Why didn't you stay on the ball?

I certainly did that here and there. I did a bit of theater in Mexico, appeared in front of the camera in the United States for a soap opera, and later had a Broadway engagement in the musical “Evita”. But music remained a driving force in my life. When my solo career really took off in the mid-1990s, I just had to ride the wave. Suddenly it took on a momentum of its own that I wanted to commit to wholeheartedly. There was hardly any time for anything else for many years. However, the thought of acting never really left me. The opportunity that Ryan Murphy finally gave me on “Glee” and later “American Crime Story: The Murder of Gianni Versace” then opened completely new doors, and now I’m happy to finally be able to dedicate my energy to this chapter of my artistic creation can.

Can you apply your skills as an entertainer to acting?

I'm much more impulsive in music, especially on stage. It's a direct experience, and you're overwhelmed by emotions. When 20,000 people stand in front of you and sing along to your songs, that means something to you. In acting I'm much more controlled and self-absorbed. It's almost like psychoanalysis, you get to the bottom of human nature so much. At the same time, it's never just about you; you usually have colleagues with whom you share a scene and whose feelings you also have to be receptive to.







Are you already thinking about giving up music?

No, that will never happen. Above all, I couldn't live without concerts. I'm addicted to this energy that the audience gives me. I love the applause. That's why I would really like to be on stage on Broadway again. The spectators there are really quite tough, you really have to convince them. But drama, music and a live audience in one? This is a combination made for me.

GQ magazine recently titled a text about you “The Rebirth of Ricky Martin.”

I like the idea behind it. Especially since I believe in reincarnation. However, I don't know exactly whether I perceive my current phase of life as such. I've been working in the entertainment industry since I was twelve years old. Of course, there have always been ups and downs in terms of public attention and success. But I always had something to do and never stopped working and being artistic. That's why comeback, rebirth and the like are not really part of my vocabulary in this context. However, there are a lot of exciting things happening in my life right now, of which “Palm Royale” is just one. I enjoy my work a lot and am definitely at a good moment in life.

Sounds like there's no question of a midlife crisis.

Not a bit. I am 52 years old and really enjoy getting older. I feel much more comfortable in my skin and body than I did 30 years ago. Those were rather confusing times back then. I worked like a madman, and I probably thought I was happy too. Today I know how much happier and more relaxed you can be. Not that at my age you don't still have some insecurities. I'm not kidding anyone. But I now know who I am and what I want and I don't constantly question myself. I'm doing fantastically and have the feeling that I'm at the beginning of a really solid, balanced phase in my life.

This balance probably began when you publicly discussed your homosexuality for the first time in a letter on your website 14 years ago. Did you already suspect back then that this would not only be an important step for you, but also significant for queer people all over the world?

If I'm being completely honest, this was initially a completely selfish move on my part. I simply had to get this coming out, which I had long since completed in private, behind me. Finally shed this burden. I just wasn't sure how. At some point I wrote everything down and took advantage of the fact that social networks were beginning to boom at the time and the Internet offered the ideal space for such an explanation. And lo and behold: I felt liberated from one moment to the next. The whole dimension beyond that only dawned on me much later.







Through the reactions of your fans?

Maybe they weren't all fans. But it's wonderful how, to this day, people have repeatedly spoken to me or written to me to thank me for going public. Hearing that my letter helped someone to accept themselves or someone around them was like the icing on the cake for my coming out.