Ricky Martin promises to make all attendees dance at his next concert in Lima this January 19, at the National Stadium. The interpreter of 'The bite He will arrive today, Wednesday, January 17, in our country aboard his private plane in order to prepare for his spectacular symphonic show.

When will the Ricky Martin concert be?

Ricky Martin will present his show next January 19 at the Lima National Stadium, in a concert with more than 60 musicians. The show aims to be a musical journey through the performer's 51-year career. Tickets for the symphonic show are on sale through Joinnus.

When does Ricky Martin arrive in Peru?

The interpreter of 'Vive la vida loca' will arrive in Lima tonight, Wednesday, January 17. He is expected to set foot on Peruvian soil along with his two children, who have shown themselves to be his biggest fans during the tour he has been doing.

What surprised many is that Ricky Martin asked the organization of his stay and agenda in Lima to set aside time for him to try Peruvian cuisine, so it is expected that he will be able to visit a well-known restaurant in the capital, according to sources familiar with the show. .

Ricky Martin: how to buy tickets for his concert in Peru?

If you don't want to miss this concert, you can purchase yourticketsinpresalethrough the Joinnus platform, with the cardBBVA.

