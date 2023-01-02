Mexico. The singer Ricky Martin decides to get away from his family, It is shared on various news portals, this after the complaint that his nephew filed against him regarding alleged abuse and incest against him.

Ricky Martin decided to separate from his family to protect himself from more unpleasant surprises after a nephew surprised him with serious accusations, reveals the site Radar Online.

Said portal indicates that supposedly a source assured that Ricky Martin, originally from San Juan, Puerto Rico, USA, decided not to talk to his mom and brothers from the moment the legal process against you began.

Due to the above, Ricky spent his birthday in Argentina, far from everyone.and not in Puerto Rico as he did on other occasions.

The same source points out that the famous singer takes precautions so that his own family does not proceed with other accusations or lawsuits with the intention of get money desperately.

“Ricky was always very generous with his family. He was a cash cow and made sure everyone benefited from his success, but after ugly accusations made by his half-sister’s son, Ricky has built walls”, explains the person close to the singer’s family.

Dennis Yadiel Sánchez, 21, accused his uncle Ricky Martin of having a relationship with him for 7 months, and after this was made public, a scandal broke out around the singer, who also allegedly he became obsessed and harassed his nephew, the latter said.

Ricky Martin used his social networks to deny his nephew, he said that he invented everything, later the young man dismissed his court case against his uncle.