Ricky Martin announced his return to the stage of Mexico and among the six dates that have been confirmed, Leon, Guanajuatowill be one of the stops of his Symphonic Tour 2023.

Are you ready to dance and sing to the rhythm of “La mordidita”, “Tu recuerdo” or “Livin’ la Vida Loca”? Here we tell you everything you need to know about this long-awaited concert in León.

It should be noted that this will be a awaited return of the Puerto Rican to Guanajuato lands, since for a long time nine years that did not appear in this city.

The artist performed for the last time on November 25, 2014, at the Poliforum, with his “Live in Mexico” tour, since then he has not set foot in León.

Although he had a concert scheduled for April 2, 2020, on his “Movimiento Tour” this event had to be canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ricky Martin’s Symphonic Tour 2023

This Wednesday, June 21, in a Facebook reel, Ricky Martin announced the new dates of his Symphonic Tour 2023 in six cities in Mexico.

His tour of Mexico will begin on September 16 in Cancun, it will continue in Mérida on the 17th, in Mexico City it will be presented on September 20, in Guadalajara on the 27th and It will close in Monterrey on the 29th.

In the case of Leon, Guanajuato, the singer will offer a great concert next September 24; although it is still unknown which will be the venue for this event.

The cost of the tickets has not been disclosed either, but it is known that he will be accompanied by more than 60 musicians who are part of the Metropolitan Camerata Symphony Orchestra.