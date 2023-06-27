Ricky Martin, the famous Puerto Rican singer, joins the list of artists who return to Mexico in this long-awaited year for music fans. You will have the opportunity to see it completely live performing some of their best hits, including “Long live life”, “Come back”, “Your memory”, “María”among many more that have shaped his great career.

And it is that well-known stars of various genres, such as The Cure, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Alanis Morrisette, Lana del Rey, Morrisey, Evanescence and Luis Miguel, have announced their return to the Mexican stages, either alone or as part of festivals . Now, Ricky Martin joins this exciting list.

Last year, in 2022, Ricky Martin visited Mexico with a single show in Monterrey, as part of his Movimiento Tour. However, recently, through his social networks, he revealed that he will take a small tour of some states of the Mexican Republic next September, presenting his symphonic show.

Where are the Ricky Martin concerts in Mexico?

So far, confirmed four dates in Mexicoincluding the cities of Cancun, Guadalajara, Monterrey and CDMX. Ricky Martin himself shared his enthusiasm on Instagram by writing: “Mexico. Very excited to announce that I return with my Symphonic concert, accompanied by the Metropolitan Camerata Symphony Orchestra. See you very soon!”

The long-awaited show of the charismatic singer will arrive in the Mexican capital on September 20 and will take place at the CDMX Arena. Fans looking to secure their place at this unforgettable event should learn the details about the ticket purchase.

When and how is the presale for Ricky Martin at Arena CDMX?

The presale for the Ricky Martin show started this morning at 11:00 a.m. and will resume next Tuesday, June 27 at 11:00 a.m. through the page Super Tickets. In order to access the virtual queue, a Banorte credit card, since the pre-sale is intended only for the clients of this financial institution. However, the general sale for the general public will open the June 28th.

When are tickets for Ricky Martin at Arena CDMX?

Now, it’s natural for fans to wonder how much are tickets for Ricky Martin in Mexico City. Although some approximate prices have already been published on social networks, it is important to know the price ranges according to the different areas of the venue.

Ticket costs for the Ricky Martin concert in CDMX fluctuate between 6,000 and 1,100 pesos, depending on the area that is preferred. Here is a list with some approximate prices:

VIP: $6,198

Red Zone: $4,978

Pepsi Zone: $4,368

Yellow Zone: $4,368

Celestial Zone: $3,628

Platinum and gold super box: $3,628

Banco Azteca, Verde and McCormick zones: $3,377

Aqua Zone: $2,498

Purple Zone: $2,122

Gray Zone: $1,620

Coffee Zone: $1,369

Pink Zone: $1,118

These prices provide a general idea of ​​the different categories of tickets available, each with its respective value. It should be noted that the tickets could be subject to changes and it is important to consult the official page of Superboletos for updated information.

Without a doubt, Ricky Martin’s visit to Mexico City in September promises to be an unforgettable event for his followers. The combination of the singer’s talent and the spectacularity of a symphonic show will surely create an unforgettable musical experience.