By Paulo Lazo

In 1999, 'Livin' la vida loca' became an unprecedented Latin pop hit. Twenty-five years later, Ricky Martin assured that one of the most recognized songs of his career is practically immortal. “It feels like it was a couple of days ago. It's amazing to be on stage. I just finished a tour on Sunday. People keep listening to this song and reacting in a wonderful way. I think that's the way I reacted to the demo when I first heard it: 'What is this? What's going on? This will change my life.' It was a demo with no musical arrangement, it was just a melody and a simple rhythm with a fusion of ska. That was all we had. We said at the time that this song was never going to die. It's a song that I always want to sing. I will be 80 with a cane and I will continue singing 'La vida loca' live,” he indicated in dialogue with La República and other media for the premiere of the Apple TV series 'Palm Royale'.

“The audience is not stupid, the audience knows when you are not real. The art of entertaining is linked to getting in touch with your emotions. If you survive this industry, it's because you've been real. When you have been fighting your reality, people share this struggle, people appreciate that in your art. That has been my life from day one,” she said.

After completing his tour (which brought him to Peruvian lands in January of this year), Ricky Martin is promoting the series in which he shares scenes with actresses of the stature of Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern and Allison Janney. 'Palm Royale' is set in the 1960s and follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig), a housewife who seeks to enter an exclusive female society in Florida using questionable methods.

For his part, the Latin American artist plays Robert, one of the club's waiters, who ends up getting involved in the tricks of the club's women. Abe Sylvia, creator of the series, revealed that he imagined Ricky Martin in this surprising role when he saw him dancing at a party.

“My friend Joe Machota, who is an agent at CAA, introduced me to Ricky Martin. At that time, we were looking for our Robert for the series. When I went home, I had a revelation, he had been staring at my face all night. The next day, we had a meeting with the producers, we were going to talk about Robert. I couldn't wait to pitch the idea, when Kristen Wiig said, 'What if we look for Ricky Martin?' That's when we called his agent, she read the scripts and director Tate Taylor met with him. “It became a team effort to bring him to the series,” he explained about the singer who in 2018 was nominated for the Emmy for the first time.

“He came in as a pretty well-rounded artist from day one. He brought an incredible availability to perform, everything he needed. The art of acting is the art of empathy. He has always been an open-hearted man,” says Abe Sylvia.

Apple TV is broadcasting the first season of 'Palm Royale'. The production consists of 10 episodes and the platform will present a new chapter weekly until Wednesday, May 8.

