Confirmed! This Tuesday, May 11 Ricky Martin Y Enrique Iglesias announced the dates of their tour of the United States with Sebastian Yatra. Initially, this tour was scheduled for the summer of 2020, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the date had to be postponed several times.

“Saying that we are going on tour has us very excited, especially after the difficult year that the world has gone through and that still affects us all. My team and I are very excited to be able to bring our best live show “ Ricky Martin told EFE.

“Also, sharing the stage with my friends Enrique Iglesias Y Sebastian Yatra it will be a lot of fun. Get ready for the party. See you very soon! ”Added the Puerto Rican singer.

For its part, Sebastian Yatra He declared to the same medium that this tour means one of the biggest dreams he has ever had in his life.

“ I was just waiting for them to tell me when and where. If I had to move the agenda, I would do it “ , revealed the interpreter.

Also, through a statement, they reported that tickets will be on sale from this Friday.

What are the tour dates for Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias and Sebastián Yatra?

The first 26 dates of this tour are in the United States and Canada. The performers will kick off on September 25 in the city of Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. They will then visit Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles and Miami, among other cities, to finish on November 20 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

