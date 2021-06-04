Since Ricky Martin decided to make his homosexuality public, the singer seems to be living the best years of his life, because in January 2018 he married and now has four children. The Puerto Rican met Jwan Yosef in 2016 and only two years later married “the most romantic man in the world.”

Although for many the interpreter of “María” already has a large family, he made it clear that he would like to have more children in the coming years. In a recent interview with People, the Latino artist longed for his childhood revealing that there were up to 34 grandchildren when his family got together.

Therefore, if the couple decides to grow the family, they would do so at any time. “Yes, we want more. The embryos are frozen ”, he revealed. However, for now Ricky Martin affirmed that together with Jwan Yosef they are going through a beautiful stage in their life in raising their four youngest offspring.

Ricky Martin married Jwan Yosef in January 2018.

“Right now we are dealing with twins and a couple of babies because Lucia and Renn are only nine months apart. We are strong and healthy ”, added the singer of“ Vuelve ”.

Finally, Ricky Martín revealed details of his relationship with his current husband, whom he described as a great dancer. “I saw him and I said, ‘My God, I’m going to marry him.’ He is the most romantic man I have ever met. He complains that I never sing for him, but he is a very good dancer. I say Shakira! ”, He joked.

