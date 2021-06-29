Ricky Martin, in the month of Pride, he returned to talk about the rights of the community LGBTQ+ and launched a wonderful message on its social channels. The Latin American singer came out several years ago now.

Unfortunately, he and her husband were also the victim of homophobic episodes. In a long time message well written, the singer wanted to raise awareness among fans and invited everyone to be themselves and without fear.

Break… today I want to talk to you from my most vulnerable side… A week ago I posted some photos with my husband for a special edition of the magazine @ cap74024. For both of us it was a wonderful experience and a way to celebrate our Pride. What I did not expect, especially after all the work that has been done for so many years, is that a large number of people have decided to stop following us or comment in a derogatory way. Of course, it’s not the number of followers that worries me, it’s the message behind their decision that caused me the same feeling I felt years ago before publicly sharing my sexual orientation.

Then he talked about the past and the suffering he has had over the years.

That same fear that paralyzed me, tormented me and did not let me be. Today I see these photos and I feel I can celebrate my family as it deserves. Celebrate me as I am and no matter what they say. And this fear that I just talked about does not paralyze me, on the contrary, it gives me much more strength and pushes me to continue working for the well-being of millions of people who suffer every day due to lack of acceptance.

Then he concludes: “To all those who feel lost or unappreciated for being who they are and want to be, they are not alone, there is a large community waiting for them with open arms. You are very valuable, please do not forget it ”.