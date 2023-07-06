The Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin (San Juan, Puerto Rico, 51 years old) and the Syrian painter of Swedish nationality Jwan Yosef (38 years old) have announced their divorce on Thursday after six years of marriage. The already ex-partner has communicated their breakup through a joint statement sent to the american magazine People: “We have both decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity towards our four children and remembering what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years”, Martin and Josef express in their note, which the singer has not been slow to share in your Twitter account.

“Our greatest desire now is to continue to have a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship, in order to continue this put together educating our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other”, add the artists. The last time they were seen together at a public event was more than a year ago; specifically in May 2022, when they attended the amfAR party that was held at the Cannes Film Festival.

More information

“As always, we appreciate all the love and support we have received during our marriage. We are in total tranquility and peace to start this new chapter of our lives ”, concludes the statement published on Martin’s networks.

It was in January 2018 when the Puerto Rican singer of hits like Livin’ La Vida Loca and come here broke the news that he had gotten married. “I’m a husband, but we’re going to have a big party in a couple of months. I’ll let you know,” said the artist in statements to the American channel AND! News! “We exchanged vows and took all the oaths that needed to be taken. We signed all the papers we needed, the prenuptial agreement and everything else, ”he explained then.

Their love story began in 2015. Although he has always been very jealous of his privacy, it was the artist who told how they met on his social networks: “I was looking for new works of art on Instagram. All of a sudden I saw a beautiful piece of art and I was like, ‘Whoa! cool! Whose is this?”. From then until they met in person, six months passed. Finally, in April 2016 they made their relationship official when they posed hand in hand on the red carpet of the AmFAR Inspiration Gala, held in São Paulo. Two years later they decided to go down the aisle.

The singer and the artist are the parents of four children, gestated by a surrogate, an illegal practice in Spain and to which many well-known faces resort, especially in the United States. Renn Martin-Yosef was born in October 2019. The little one came into the world just nine months after Lucía. In December 2008, the singer, at that time single, presented through an exclusive on Hello! to the twins Valentino and Matteo, born in the summer of that same year.

The Puerto Rican singer revealed in 2020 to the magazine Out that the couple was determined to celebrate a second wedding after the problems that the first one caused and that it did not end as they expected: “I want to have a big party, that the wedding last four days. The twins were, but Renn and Lucia have to be a part of this celebration,” she said. The first wedding was a private and impromptu ceremony where only the parents of the bride and groom and a judge were present. Martin blamed then-US President Donald Trump’s immigration policy for truncating his plans, as he was unable to attend his fiancé’s family from Syria.

The last few months have not been easy for the Puerto Rican artist. Last September he took legal action against his nephew for extortion, malicious persecution, abuse of law, damages. The artist demands financial compensation of 20 million dollars from Dennis Sánchez Martin, who accused him of domestic violence. In July of that same year, he was the subject of the complaint: his former manager, Rebecca Drucker, who worked as the Puerto Rican’s representative from 2014 to 2018 and from May 2020 to April 2022, sued him to claim three million dollars in unpaid commissions

Martin carved out a career in the music industry where he was also regarded as a sex symbol and heartthrob. For many years, his public sentimental relationships were carried out by women (the most notorious is the one he had intermittently with the model Rebecca de Alba). It wasn’t until October 2010 that he decided to speak openly about his homosexuality on his website.

Beyond what happens in his personal life, the Puerto Rican interpreter has work ahead of him: his first concert will be on July 11 in Monte Carlo; it will continue on July 14 and 15 at the Starlite in Marbella; on the 17th in Locarno (Switzerland); on July 20 he will perform his first concert in Albania; and on August 26 and 27 he will present at the José M. Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico Symphonic, in which he will be accompanied by the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra for the first time in a show. In September the singer has prepared a tour of Mexico.