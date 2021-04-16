At the Latin American Music Awards ceremony, which took place Thursday night at the BB&T Center in Sunrise (Florida, United States), Ricky Martin Y Carlos Vives They presented “Canción Bonita”, their most recent collaboration, which they described as a “declaration of love for Puerto Rico”.

Beautiful song

“Beautiful song” It is a charming story that has been weaving since Carlos and Ricky met many years ago on La Isla, and that has inspired several of their musical successes, in addition to having always united them, it was explained in a press release from the record company. .

The video for the song, which was directed by Carlos perez (Elastic People) and which was filmed in Old San Juan Piñones and the iconic El Batey bar, is full of colors, energy, positive vibes and the warmth of the so-called ‘Isla del Encanto’. The video clip highlights the aesthetics, culture and history of Puerto Rico.

“I hope this song reaches the hearts of the people and that the world knows the beauty of San Juan, its importance in music for contemporary currents, its incredible people and the beauty of one of the most amazing places in the world,” he said. Carlos Vives on what this song represents for him.

“’Canción Bonita’ is the perfect song for this collaboration with my brother Carlos Vives. Carlos’s love for Puerto Rico is genuine and this gives an authentic value to the lyrics. A true celebration of our land that gives us so much. I’m sure they’re going to enjoy it as much as we do, ”Martin said of the song.

Sixth Gala

The Latin American Music Awards reached its sixth edition. Last year the ceremony for the COVID-19 pandemic did not take place. But this 2021 he returned with a great gala that awarded the best of the most listened to Latin music in recent years. The great winner of the night was the Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny, who won in five categories of the eight in which he was nominated.