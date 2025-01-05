The Golden Globes They have not called this year Ricky Gervais to present the first film and series awards gala of the year, but that has not stopped the British comedian from sharing with his followers some of the worst jokes he could have told during the night having repeated as master of ceremonies.

Gervais, who has presented the Golden Globes on five occasions (2010, 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2020), always remembered for the acidity of her jokes at Hollywood’s expense and recklessness to get into the most politically incorrect puddles without losing the twisted smile, He has published on his X account (formerly Twitter) occurrences that could have been part of his hypothetical initial monologue.

“Hello, welcome to the 82nd edition of the Golden Globes. What a year we have had,” the comedian began his imaginary presentation. “Hundreds of artists took advantage of the opportunity to go to the Vatican to meet the Pope. Many of them were from Hollywood. Obviously they were not satisfied with being part of just the second largest pedophile network in the world.”

Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving under the influence,” he wrote in another tweet. “If he had gone to prison he would have had the opportunity to hear much more often that “Sexy Back.”

Lastly, Gervais addressed the recent scandal of rape and sex trafficking accusations against the rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Kevin Hart He has said that he went to one of Diddy’s parties and felt very uncomfortable because he wouldn’t leave him alone. In the end, he had to shout: ‘I’m short, not a child!’ he joked

Whether any of these jokes would have managed to remain in the script of a gala hosted by Gervais is something we will never know. What is clear is that the true master of ceremonies of the 2025 Golden Globes, the American comedian Nikki Glaser has no intention of continuing down the path of offensive humor. “I’m not going to be like Ricky Gervais, I’m not him,” he declared in Deadline. “These are not going to be my first Golden Globes. They are going to be my first.”

