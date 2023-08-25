Animated series have learned to win over their own audience over time and one that to this day continues to go unnoticed is ‘Ricky and Morty’. The series, which premiered on December 2, 2013, is one of the most acclaimed in recent years and has been seen on a streaming platform; however, the new installment was full of doubts.

The problems for the production of season 7 seemed to have come after the creator and main voice, Justin Roland, is accused by his partner of domestic violence and assault. Given the situation, and to calm the uncertainty felt by his fans, Adult Swim issued a statement making it clear that he broke ties with the defendant and that ‘Ricky and Morty’ season 7 will take place.

We ride together. We die together. We’re buried in the backyard together. Rick and Morty Season 7 is coming to @AdultSwim 10/15 #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/44z9YiicXs —Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) August 24, 2023

Where to see season 7 of ‘Ricky and Morty’ ONLINE and in Latin Spanish?

‘Ricky and Morty’ season 7 will premiere on HBO Max by December 2023. The adventures of the mad scientist will have weekly chapter premieres on the streaming platform. After cutting ties with one of the main voices, the one who was in charge of the characters was Dan Harmon, who will put the voice in place of Justin, an event that will mark a before and after in the animated series.

How to watch ‘Ricky and Morty’ season 7 on HBO Max?

So that you can see the new season of the animated series ‘Ricky and Morty’, you only have to purchase the service of the HBO Max streaming platform, which handles the standard plan at 29.90 soles. Then, you will have to create an account and you will be able to enter with your username to see season 7 of the mad scientist and his grandson. You will also have access to previous chapters.

How many episodes does ‘Ricky and Morty’ season 7 have on HBO Max?

From the fourth season to the sixth, 30 episodes have been released and the seventh installment will not be alien to that constancy. ‘Ricky and Morty 7’ by HBO Max will consist of 10 episodes and it is known that they have already been renewed for 70 more. It must be remembered that season 6 of ‘Ricky and Morty’ featured Sánchez breaking the fourth wall and joking about what will happen with the continuation of the story.



