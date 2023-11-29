They’re just people, right? The Lambo crash co-driver tells his side of the story.

It was one of the most remarkable events in the automotive field last year. No, not Max Verstappen’s second world title, or that @wouter gave a compliment. That has hardly been discussed, namely with Jinek. There is only one person who dominated the news last year and that was of course Rick van Stippent.

The best Brabander in a hurry made the news by completely writing off a Lamborghini Aventador in a short period of time. Of course the whole world thought so. And of course we also have a big mouth about it. Because yes, if you do your best, have a lot of success, are not ashamed of it and then make a slip, then we are ready with a fresh keyboard of course to say something witty about it.

100 km/h

Of course you may find that hypocritical, because it is. We have never* driven faster than 100 km/h with a Lamborghini in the Netherlands. Because anything above 100 is too loud.

Of course, there is also a human side to it. Rick is also a car enthusiast through and through. Instead of cowardly shares, bitcoins or Alfa Romeo maintenance, he puts it into cars and his company where he makes cars more beautiful. In his freshest video, Rick’s friends can be seen gushing about how they regard the cleaning millionaire.

Lambo crash co-driver tells his story

One of the friends who speaks is the co-driver during his famous crash towards Assen. Through tactically edited piano ‘music’ it almost makes you melancholic. The Lambo crash co-driver tells his story of that day on the Rouveen Straight to Rick himself (Rick is also the best interviewer in the Netherlands).

And then uhh, we suddenly come to a stop and then you say: Hey dude, get out of the box. He’s on fire. Open the door, close the door. Well. That car on fire, big panic. And then you are standing along the highway, I take a picture of that car. And then I forward that. And then people think me, well how am I doing while I’m sending those pictures. Everyone panics. Dude, yeah you know that’s not. If you look closely you will see that I took those photos. So I live. You just have to get on with it. And, uh, don’t give up on it. And, sure, do what you can. And that, in my view, is the story. And then what the rest of the world thinks about it. Everyone can know that for themselves. What happened hasn’t made you any less of a friend, that’s for sure! Co-driver Lambo crash, tells his story and doesn’t blame Rick

To deal with @jaapiyo to speak: of which a record. The You can watch the complete video here. You need tissues, but not for the obvious reason.

*also

