According to the Public Prosecution Service, the accident that the owner of Stipt Polish Point had is due to reckless driving and so Rick van Stippent is being prosecuted.

Last year in March there was a car event called DAY1 World of Cars on the TT circuit in Assen. Organized by well-known social media phenomena, it is of course inevitable that many (well-known) car owners were invited to show their cars. So is the well-known owner of Stipt Polish Point, Rick van Stippent. For him, the journey there only ended less pleasantly. He wanted to take his Lamborghini Aventador S to Assen, but got no further than Rouveen (just above Zwolle). There he lost control of his 740 hp Lambo and the car crashed on all sides.

Driven normally

We get it though. An empty A28 and 740 hp under your right foot, then going a little faster than a neat 100 km / h is very tempting for a car fanatic. With the impact of the accident, you would think that the speed was much higher. Van Stippent has always denied this and says he drove normally. Despite the videos as proof that he sailed past at high speed before, he drove the allowed speed at Rouveen. There is no one who can prove whether that is really the case or whether the opposite is true, so whether it is true we leave in the middle. The fact is that the accident site has a notorious ‘bump’ in the road where it is possible that the aerodynamics of the Lamborghini did not understand that all four wheels had to stay on the road. In short: the facts are ‘accident’ and ‘Lamborghini total loss’, everything around it is guess work.

Intentionally dangerous

However, the Public Prosecution Service would like some more clarity in the case. Rick van Stippent is being prosecuted for the March 2022 accident. The speed is not even mentioned, it is played on dangerous driving. The case is being brought to court in Zwolle and Van Stippent must report there in October. Then it will be officially looked at what happened on the A28 near Rouveen and whether he actually kept to the speed or not.

So the accident still gets a tail. As mentioned, a fairly well-known video is how Rick sailed past other users of the A28, judge for yourself:

