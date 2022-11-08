Finally, the return of the sixth season of rick and mortyNow a new advance has been revealed in which Rick Sánchez fights against radioactive octopuses and even goes to therapy.

The scientist and his grandson will return to the screens at the end of November, and as we can see in the trailer, the sixth season will bring a lot of action and extremely funny events.

The new installment is full of strange events full of violence, which, as we could see, shook the plot from the first seconds of the video, in which we see the scientist as eloquent and carefree as ever and a Morty full of nerves and anxiety.

While the advance of the sixth season of rick and morty, we can recognize some of the characters from previous installments such as Dr. Wong who will surely bring us more funny episodes.

In the middle of the break that the series took at the end of the installment of season 5, a special for Halloween was released.

The future of the project

In other news, regarding the future of the series, it was announced that there will be at least two more seasons. The production of the seventh season has already begun and the development of the eighth has begun.

In addition, it was already mentioned before that the story will have a new proposal, so we have no idea how long the new narrative knot could be, it is exciting, we will have content of rick and morty for indefinite time.

When does Rick and Morty season 6 come out?

It will be out on November 20, 2022.

Where can I watch Rick and Morty?

It is transmitted through HBO Max, there you can also marathon the other installments.

Are you ready to see the new sixth season of Rick and Morty?