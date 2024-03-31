co-parentingActor Rick Paul van Mulligen, his partner René and comedian Nina de la Croix form a rainbow family. They discuss all the dilemmas surrounding parenting in their podcast Co & Zo, and in the book that will be published this week. “Even though it sometimes becomes difficult, you should never run away,” they say in the weekend magazine Mezza.
Nienke Pleysier
Latest update:
20:22
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Rick #Paul #rainbow #family #39We #met #speed #dating #day39
Leave a Reply