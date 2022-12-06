series of rick and morty It has become one of the most loved worldwide, that is due to its ingenious comedy that has simple jokes to some more elaborate ones. And now, the sixth season is coming to an end, but it will do so in the most interesting way, since they plan to close with an episode according to the time of year.

The first glance shows Rick delivering multiversal gifts for each family member Smith. There is the question of whether it will be as intense a closure as Season 5, if it will change the story like some of the others. And it is that for now, the promotional video that they share in Twitter It looks very simple, but things could change in seconds.

Tune into @adultswim on Sunday, December 11th at 11:00 PM to catch the final episode of Rick and Morty Season 6, “Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation”! pic.twitter.com/mlkrdKiw2q —Swimpedia (@swimpedia) December 5, 2022

Tune in to @adultswim on Sunday, December 11 at 11:00 pm to watch the final episode of Rick and Morty season 6, “Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation”!

Those who are interested in seeing this last episode can consult the channel of Adult Swim on 11 December, only the lucky ones will be those with a signal coming from state Joined. However, the seasons of the series are released quickly on streaming services, so fans will be able to catch a glimpse of it very soon after airing.

The other episodes can be seen on HBO Max.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: The season finales always turn out to be somewhat nostalgic, since users have to wait a year for more chapters. Although a Christmas special is worthy to close one more stage.