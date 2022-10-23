Monday, October 24, 2022
Rick Karsdorp loses self-control and pushes referee after losing squatter with Napoli

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 23, 2022
in World Europe
with videoAS Roma not only lost 0-1 to Napoli, but saw Rick Karsdorp rage against the referee after the final whistle. For that action, the defender received a red card.


Trainer José Mourinho of AS Roma and head coach Luciano Spalletti of Napoli also criticized the leader during the match. The coaches received a yellow card for that. Afterwards, Karsdorp also sought out the referee to express his frustration.

The defender lost his composure and gave Massimiliano Irrati a shove before pointing at his chilled knee. Members of the technical staff tried to keep Karsdorp away from the arbiter to prevent worse. Last Monday, Karsdorp made his comeback at AS Roma, after being operated on his meniscus in mid-September. Now the defender can watch again. For how many matches is still unclear.

Victor Osimhen scored the only goal of the match. Napoli top the Serie A, three points more than AC Milan. AS Roma is fifth. Napoli became Serie A champions twice, in 1987 and 1990, with Diego Maradona as a major star player.

Rick Karsdorp in discussion with the referee. © Screenshot Ziggo Sport

