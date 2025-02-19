02/19/2025



Updated at 10: 38h.





The most famous trio of the revival Mod has lost its rhythmic engine, the drummer Rick Bucklerwho shared with Paul Weller and Bruce Fxton a decade of fortune, glory and not a few excesses in The Jam Between 1972 and 1982. Although the cause of death has not yet been made public, Buckler recently canceled a series of dates of his recitals ‘spoken word’ recitals due to “continuous health problems.”

Weller himself has confessed to being “in shock” for the early death of his old friend. And is that although they had been talking about forty years, what they lived together is part of the most pages British Rock Bright. «I remember when we rehearsed in my Stanley Road room, Woking. In all pubs and clubs in which we played children, until we ended up recording an album. What a trip! We went beyond our dreams and what we did resist the passage of time. My deepest condolences to the whole family and friends, ”says the singer and guitarist.

Bassist Bruce Fxton has also written an emotional recognition message for his former partner and condolence for his family: «Rick was a good guy and a great battery whose innovative battery patterns helped shape our songs. I’m glad we had the opportunity to work together as much as we did. My thoughts are with Leslie and his family at this time so difficult ».

Born in Woking (England) in 1955, Buckler met Weller and Fxton when the three attended the Sheerwater Secondary School in the early seventies. They began to rehearse in 1972 with the name of The Jam and making versions of American rock groups, before daring with a first single entitled ‘In This City’, which entered the United Kingdom Top40 in 1977.









The next 18 singles also entered the top 40, including Four numbers one, ‘Going Underground’ (1980), ‘Start!’ (1980), ‘Town Calleed Malice’ (1982) and ‘Beat Surrender’, and published a total of six studio albums.

Although they reaped great success in the United Kingdom and other parts of the world, popularity in the United States was elusive. The greatest success of The Jam in the United States was ‘A Town Calleed Malice’, from 1982, which reached number 31 in the Billboard Mainstream Rock list.

That same year, Weller decided to dissolve the group to undertake a solo career, but before they said goodbye with a Last concert December 11. Just after, Buckler formed a new band called Time UK that only published three singles, but dissolved in 1984. A year later he briefly met with his former companion Bruce Foxton and with Jimmy Edwards in a new band called Sharp. Then Buckler opened his own recording studio for a while, where he worked with groups such as The Highliners or The Family Cat, and at the beginning of the nineties he decided to completely depart from the music industry to devote himself to carpentry.

He returned to action in 2005 with a new band called The Gift, who took his name from The Jam’s last album and interpreted his great successes. In 2007, Fxton joined the group and The Gift was called from the jam, before dissolving in 2009. In 2011, he joined a new band called If with Tim V. of Sham 69 in La Voz, Ian Whitewood in the Second drums, Tony Feedback on the guitar and the Campbell on the bass, but it barely lasted a few months.

In 2015 he published his autobiography, ‘That’s Entertainment: My Life in the Jam’, and in recent years he offered a format show ‘Spoken Word’ called ‘In conversation’. But on February 1, his team published a message that announced the cancellation of his commitments: «Due to health problems, Rick has been advised to take a break in his scheduled tours for the first quarter of 2025. Rick Se He has felt very moved by the number of fans who have reserved to see the shows, but currently he has been advised to rest, repair and strengthen his physical strength with the End to deal with tours. We will keep you informed as time passes. Rick hopes to see everyone in the future ».