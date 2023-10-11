













Rick and Morty: Zack Snyder wanted to convince his creator to make them a movie | TierraGamer









Director of 300 and Batman v Superman He turned out to be a huge Rick and Morty fan. In fact, he believes they deserve a movie and that’s why he approached Harmon a while ago. The two had a conversation where Snyder insisted on using his media power to help a feature film become a reality.

Although he didn’t elaborate on that conversation, Harmon did talk about what he would want for a film. I would simply use the extra money to create a longer story, but maintaining the humor and irreverence that characterizes the series.. He doesn’t want the matter to become more ‘dramatic’ just because it is on the big screen.

Source: Adult Swim.

Since plans for a movie seem to be set, we wouldn’t be surprised if Rick and Morty They make the leap to the big screen. For now we will have to settle for its seventh season, which premieres in the fall of this year. What would you like to see in a film from this pair?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about series and other topics.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)