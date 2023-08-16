













Rick and Morty will no longer make us wait and will reveal the premiere date of season 7









rick and morty They have spent a difficult season after the controversy of one of their main authors, who also interpreted the voice of the main characters. And for a long time, because of all this, it was reported that Justin Roiland would not continue to be part of the team.

Fans were uncertain as to what to expect, however it seems that things are going better enough that we already have a return date for the interstellar adventures of the duo made up of Rick and Morty.

Nevertheless, there is a lot of expectation, because the popular series was left without one of its main scriptwriters, so the new result could be different from the essence that was originally proposed Rick and Morty.

However, we will have to see the series to judge the new details and distinguish whether they have been favorable or not.

The new season of rick and morty will focus on our favorite mad scientist. It seems that we will have temporary space travel and we will be able to see Rick Sanchez going through unexpected moments. We can also see him younger but just as crazy and brilliant.

Source: Warner Bros.

Where can I watch all seasons of Rick and Morty?

All episodes of the series are available on HBO Max. The six seasons are made up of a total of 61 chapters.

It is likely that the new installment will in turn have ten episodes.

