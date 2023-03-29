An anime based on the animated series is currently in production. rick and morty, and now also a manga. Or at least, a comic that wants to handle that style even though it’s not exactly from Japan.

That’s what Oni Press, a graphic novel publisher, announced along with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and Adult Swim. The cover of the first volume is the one that accompanies this same note.

The title of this work is Rick and Morty: The Manga Vol 1 – Get in the Robot, Morty!and it is evident that it is an allusion to the anime of neon genesis gospelno.

The story is in charge of Alissa M. Sallah (Weaboo), while the drawing is by JeyOdin (Hammer and miles away). As for the lettering, it is the work of Christopher Crank (crank!).

The editor Bess Pallares points out that this comic belongs to the action and mecha genre with a lot of humor.

According to Pallares ‘adult animation fans who have followed everything from Toonami’s Midnight Run to Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty will find the characters, humor, heart and, of course, the bloody, outrageous battles they know and love in these pages’.

Rick and Morty: The Manga Vol 1 – Get in the Robot, Morty! It will go on sale on November 1, 2023. So there is still time until it is available.

“If anyone could make Gendo Ikari look like a reasonable parent, it’s Rick Sanchez,” said Senior Editor Bess Pallares. And damn, if that ain’t a statement! Check out the full story below ⬇️https://t.co/eoLzhArgPJ — Oni Press (@OniPress) March 28, 2023

Besides the manga, what happened to the Rick and Morty anime?

While the Rick and Morty ‘manga’ already has a release date, the same cannot be said for the anime based on the series. This is known as Rick and Morty: The Animeand will be available sometime in 2023 on HBO and Adult Swim.

As revealed, it is still in production and the direction falls to Takashi Sano. This creative also directed the animated shorts of Rick and Morty vs. genocider and Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil).

The studio in charge of the anime is Telecom Animation Film, the same one that adapted the Shenmue video game to Japanese animation.

Regarding the publication of Oni Press, Bess Pallares also commented ‘if anyone can make Gendo Ikari look like a reasonable father, it’s Rick Sanchez’.

He also noted that this comic is ‘a pop culture dream come true’. He also shared that they plan to make more volumes of this new story.

In addition to this manga rick and morty we have more anime information at EarthGamer.