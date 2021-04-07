Rick and morty It is awaiting the start of its fifth season that will arrive in Latin America through the HBO streaming service.

With HBO Max in Latin America, all the content of Warner Bros, cartoons of cartoon Network how are you will arrive through this service.

However, Rick and Morty fans are more excited (or disturbed) than usual by what the Adult Swim twitter account has decided to share to promote the series.

Rick and Morty: In Real Life

One of the most memorable chapters for the fandom of this series is that of the third season in which we see its protagonist, Rick Sanchez turn into a pickle to escape from his obligations to his family and loved ones.

This chapter of Rick and Morty leads to the most absurd consequences that Grandpa Sanchez is willing to have as long as he does not go through a family therapy session. We even see him fight an army of intelligent rats to survive.

For this and more, the company’s official account has decided to share a fan-art by Hossein Diba Art that shows us what this character would look like in real life.

In it, we see the most grotesque features of the Rick and Morty character exaggerated in a pickle that seems to have been exposed for several days. Despite the work that this fan-art shows, on Twitter it was not very well received because of the displeasure it caused them.

