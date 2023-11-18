













That’s something the show’s own co-creator, Dan Harmon, commented on in a recent interview. Before a well-known media outlet he spoke about what fans can expect from this event.

To begin with, he highlighted that Rick, despite having taken revenge for the death of his wife, was not satisfied with what happened.

This is why Harmon pointed out ‘I think there is still a conclusion to a story here because the narcissist will tell you that destroying yourself does not solve a problem’.

The co-creator of Rick and Morty He later revealed that this in no way means the end of the series, which has been very successful so far.

Fountain: Adult Swim.

According to Dan Harmon ‘in this program the least of your worries is wearing out your canonical credit card’.

To the above, he added ‘if Rick and Morty was going to be destroyed it would have been because of any of the other ‘Godzilla-sized’ problems that have happened to it, including pandemics, writers’ strikes and other things’.

Yes, it makes a clear allusion to both COVID-19 and the most recent writers’ strike that stopped Hollywood for several months.

In Rick and Morty The first sought to avenge his wife Diane, whom Rick Prime murdered, and was finally able to finish him off thanks to a little help from Morty and Evil Morty.

So I had to ‘settle the score’ sooner or later. But as they say, revenge is bitter.

Fountain: Adult Swim.

Although he avenged Diane’s death, she will not return and must deal with that. There are still three episodes left in the current season, so we’ll see how things go from here.

