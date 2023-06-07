













Rick and Morty: The Anime would confirm its premiere for fall 2023

Corus Entertainment will be in charge of distributing Rick and Morty: The Anime in Canada and it seems that a latest press report revealed that the series will arrive on its platform in the fall of 2023.

Despite the fact that only that launch was confirmed, it’s hard to think that Rick and Morty: The Anime It will only reach that part of the world, so it is suspected that it will be released in the United States in the same season.

However, the release date of Rick and Morty: The Anime It remains to be confirmed in other parts of America and the world.

Source: HBO & Adult Swim

Rick and Morty: The Anime

The series will only have eleven episodes and it was reported that it will be independent contentso you don’t need to have watched all six seasons prior to this special release.

takashi sano is who is in charge of directing Rick and Morty: The Anime. The animation is in charge of Telecom Animation Film.

On the other hand, heThe six seasons are available through the HBO Max platform and we know that the seventh season is still in planning. However, it looks like we could have it by the end of 2023.

Let’s remember that the series follows the story of a mad scientist with his grandson, together they create very interesting objects and travel around the universe. The humor of the series is often criticized, however, it remains a success for its production company. Now, we will see a new version of the show in anime format, the expectations are high.

