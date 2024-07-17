Rick and Morty is an adult animated series produced by Adult Swim. The original installment follows a mad scientist and his grandson, the title shows us a pair of characters who carry out experiments that get out of control and travel to various dimensions, however, the story goes far beyond that, as it is always under a cut of humor not suitable for all audiences. After the convenient reinvention of the series, what can you expect? Below are all the details of the title that arrives in the summer of 2024.

Rick and Morty: The Anime It has a distinct spark in its animation outline, as it is based on a robust stroke in dimensions and electrifying colors very typical of futuristic installments. Given the anime boom, do you think it was necessary to adapt to a new perspective in terms of animation format? Although there is a new plot, what do you think of the reinvention of the series as such? What does it mean to you? Rick and Morty: The Anime?

Justin Roiland, his humor and the complexity of his work: Rick and Morty

In a contemporary scenario: why is black humor not naive?

The work of Rick and Morty is a work co-produced by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon. However, after all the attention Roiland received following his ex-partner’s accusation of domestic abuse, the legal implications coupled with audience criticism led the production to distance itself from the author and continue with the project solely with Dan Harmon.

This way, It would turn out that Justin Roiland would only have been involved in Rick and Morty from 2013 to 2023; and in consequence, Rick and Morty: The Anime The fact that it is an “independent” project from the original series would be a clean and completely new axis on which a dazzling facet for the characters could be built, particularly after the boom that anime has today.

However, it should be mentioned that, Although the film is new in “every sense” from the adaptation to animation style to the script, it is based on the narrative germ of Harmon and Roiland.and since the humor was always a certain way, what is expected from the new installment?

It’s not that black humor is bad as such, but the implications, the normalization and the replication, that can really be harmful, in the end, Humor is cultural and politicalWe may not think about it all the time, but it certainly is, and thinking about it like that, it is not naive and of course it has sharp edges.

Now, it’s not that black humor only responds to a certain type of person, however, where is the line of it? I mean that, in cases like these, in which the humor itself is of concern and being that it is joined by an author who has a distressing experience of violence – of gender – and that this is perceived in his narrative work, What should be preserved from its title?

Of course, the work and the author are “independent”, especially a production such as a series that ends up taking the hand of many artists involved in its making; in addition to the fact that, on the other hand, when a work goes out into the world, it becomes part of it, abandoning the author’s idea a little and becoming firmly cohesive with its recipient and the very filtration of the same.

Despite this, as social beings, it is quite complicated, particularly today, for us to separate the creator from his work, especially in works that propose a story that ultimately constructs ideas in a literal way, and which can be of many types, from direct criticism to indirect, more humorous parodies. What kind of series do you consider it to be? Rick and Morty and how would the delivery be? The Anime?

It would also be necessary to reflect on the bond that the speaker shares and his own validity when delivering a speech, since today, There is a new controversy for the validation of a respectful statement that revolves around the axis of “having suffered” that which is being mocked, However, this is also full of sharp points that pose conflicts and (re)invent, condition and construct a new ideology about humor.

Nevertheless, Rick and Morty As a title of years, it has a completely established stamp that implies many things, especially after the serious accusations against Roiland. Are you excited about the release of Rick and Morty: The Anime?

Where can I watch Rick and Morty? How many seasons does it have?

The series is available on Prime Video with an extra subscription, you can check the details hereYou can also watch the series through MAX, take a look here.

At the moment, Rick and Morty It has seven seasons available that contain 71 episodes.

Season One (2014) — eleven episodes.

Season two (2015) — ten episodes.

Season three (2017) — ten episodes.

Season four (2020) — ten episodes.

Season Five (2021) — ten episodes.

Season six (2022) — ten episodes.

Season seven (2023) — ten episodes.

A ten-season deal was supposedly signed, but with Justin Roiland’s departure, everything is uncertain. Do you expect a new installment of the title? What do you think about separating the work from the author?

What will Rick and Morty: The Anime be about?

The official synopsis is as follows:

“Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who turns out to be a timeless being.”

So there will be a spotlight on Summer and a romantic tone for Morty. Plus, the father could reveal a new side. Are you going to watch the series?

Rick and Morty: The Anime will have ten episodes.

When is Rick and Morty: The Anime coming out? Where can I watch it?

Rick and Morty: the anime It is a production developed by Takashi Sano (Vinland Saga, The Tower of God), will have an adaptation by Deen studio (Rozen Maiden, KonoSuba!, Hell Girl, Nanatsu no Taizai, Sasaki and Miyano, Days with my Stepsister) and Telecom Animation Film (Blue Box, Lupine Zero, Don’t Toy with me miss Nagatoro) .

Rick and Morty: The Anime will premiere on Max next Friday, August 16, 2024.

