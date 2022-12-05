The last episode of the sixth season of rick and morty It has everyone with very varied expectations, especially now that it has been revealed that it will have a special thematic chapter, that’s right, it will set a Christmas outcome.

Season 6 has played out in a different way than previous seasons, embracing all the characters and closely following them on a rocky path of change, so when you think about it, this ending involving everyone makes quite a bit of sense.

A first look at the final episode of rick and morty which will show a Christmas denouement, was posted on Adult Swim’s official Twitter account. In the clip we can appreciate the first 30 seconds that show the family gathered around the Christmas tree, while the scientist hands out special gifts for each of the characters.

the originality of previous season finales rick and morty make it difficult to predict if it will be a warm Christmas denouement or if everything will end chaotically. It could well be either of the two options.

We’ll have to wait to find out exactly how the story will continue after this unexpected season finale.

Where to see Rick and Morty?

all seasons of rick and morty are available on HBO Max, even the season on air.

The six seasons of The series gather 61 episodes in total.

Source: Adult Swim

How much does the HBO Max subscription cost?

The plans have subscriptions from 70 MXN —if the annual prepayment applies.

It also has the modalities of:

Mobile: 99 MXN

Standard: 149 MXN

