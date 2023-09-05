













Rick and Morty: Season 7 will air in its entirety, with no mid-season breaks









The seventh season of rick and morty will come out completethe chapters will not have a gap in the middle of the installment, as they used to have before.

It’s one of the refreshing decisions the team risked making following the departure of Justin Roiland, one of the show’s co-creators and the voice actor for the main characters.

We know that, in addition to this we will have more changes in the dynamics and probably in the humor and narrative axis of the original story, since the founding team switched to one of their cores. We refer to Justin Roiland who in 2022 was accused of multiple issues that have to do with domestic violence.

However, the team stated that of course the show does not belong to Roiland, it is a joint effort and the essence is still there and can be sustained for more seasons:

“The only people we could lean on is each other. [refiriendo al equipo tras las acusaciones contra Roiland]. It would have been very easy to say, ‘We’re done and we don’t want to do anything with this program anymore.’ But our team said: ‘No, we are not going to let one person drag all our hard work’. This show is created by this team, this family of incredibly hard-working people, and we’re going to go ahead and show the world that we’re not going to miss a beat.“.

Let’s hope the fans have the same energy as the team and embrace the newest installment in their series.

Where can I watch Rick and Morty?

In Mexico you can watch the series through HBO Max. All six seasons are available.

Below is the synopsis of the seventh season:

“Rick and Morty are back and they sound more like themselves than ever! It’s season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what about Jerry? EVIL summer?! And will they ever return to the Institute? Maybe not! But let’s find out! There is probably less urine than last season. ‘Rick and Morty’, 100 years! Or at least until season 10!”

