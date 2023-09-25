Adult Swim has finally released the Rick and Morty Season 7 trailer, the acclaimed sci-fi comedy series. I’m Not the video allows us to get a first look at what we can expect from the new season, but it allows us to hear for the first time the new voices of the protagonist duo.

In fact, let’s remember that Justin Roiland, author and voice actor of the two characters, was ousted from the series following accusations of domestic violence and kidnapping. The man was later acquitted. The change of voice of the two characters was therefore a big question mark for English fans and for all those who prefer to see Rick and Morty with the original dubbing.