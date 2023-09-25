Adult Swim has finally released the Rick and Morty Season 7 trailer, the acclaimed sci-fi comedy series. I’m Not the video allows us to get a first look at what we can expect from the new season, but it allows us to hear for the first time the new voices of the protagonist duo.
In fact, let’s remember that Justin Roiland, author and voice actor of the two characters, was ousted from the series following accusations of domestic violence and kidnapping. The man was later acquitted. The change of voice of the two characters was therefore a big question mark for English fans and for all those who prefer to see Rick and Morty with the original dubbing.
What are the new Rick and Morty voices like?
Based on a first listen, the impression is that Adult Swim has tried to recreate known voices to Rick and Morty fans. The boy seems truly identical, while the difference in Rick’s voice is a little more noticeable, but overall it’s not a total change.
Overall, in comments on YouTube fans say that the change is not too big and that the feeling is still the same, so the new entries seem to have been received positively.
Tell us, what is your first impression? Also, did you know about Rick and Morty The Anime?
