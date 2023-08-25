













season 7 of rick and morty It will arrive on October 15, 2023 on the Adult Swim platform. It will have a new creative and voice cast, because Justin Roiland, who gave voice to the main characters, will not return to be part of the project.

However, Steve Levy was very confident with his new installment. Here is what he has mentioned about the series:

“The work we are doing has only gotten better, across the board. When the new season comes out, we’ll focus on how amazing everything turned out. We hope fans realize that this is the same old show, maybe even better!“.

This generates high expectations from fans who will no longer have the particular humor of one of the creative pillars of the series. However, it is said that they still have three more seasons in their projection.

What is Rick and Morty season 7 going to be about?

The official synopsis is as follows:

“Rick and Morty are back and they sound more like themselves than ever! It’s season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what about Jerry? EVIL summer?! And will they ever return to the Institute? Maybe not! But let’s find out! There is probably less urine than last season. ‘Rick and Morty’, 100 years! Or at least until season 10!”.

In this way we see how it is proposed that the new show intends to shine even more even without Roiland. There is nothing left to do but check it out.

