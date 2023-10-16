‘Rick and Morty’ premiered its season 7 in style, in which we will see the dynamic duo, composed of Rick Sánchez and Morty Smith—grandfather and grandson, respectively—continue with their crazy adventure in different galaxies and dimensions. This new installment of the Adult Swim series comes after more than a year since the previous installment was launched, with the novelty that, on this occasion, its co-creator Justin Roiland, who was fired for having various complaints, will no longer be included. for domestic violence.

Therefore, in this note we will give you all the details you need to know to be able to see the first episode of the famous cartoon for adults, which is called ‘How Puppy got his poop back’.

What time does episode 1 of ‘Rick and Morty’ season 7 come out?

The first episode of ‘Rick and Morty’ premiered on Sunday, October 15, 2023 in the United States at 11:00 pm (Eastern Time). In case you are in a country in Latin America or Spain, below we show you the respective times of its official launch:

Mexico: 10.00 pm

Colombia, Ecuador, Peru: 11.00 pm

Venezuela, Bolivia: 12.00 am (the next day)

Chile, Argentina, Uruguay: 1.00 am (the next day)

Spain: 6.00 am (the next day)

Where to watch episode 1 of ‘Rick and Morty’ season 7 ONLINE?

The premiere episode of the new season of the series Adult Swim can be seen through the platform HBO Max. If you don’t want to miss it for anything, it is necessary to create an account and choose one of the plans that the service offers and that best suits your needs. It should be noted that on this page it will be possible to find the complete episodes of the six previous installments.

Part 7 of ‘Rick and Morty’ will bring many surprises for all fans, since it will feature the participation of various guests such as Peter Dinklage (‘Game of Thrones’), Lisa Kudrow (‘Friends’), Daniel Radcliffe (‘Harry Potter’), Jack Black, among others .

How many episodes will ‘Rick and Morty’ season 7 have?

season 7 of ‘Rick and Morty’ will continue with the line it had been following since its second delivery and It will have 10 episodes, which will last between 20 and 30 minutes.

Mr. Poopybutthole made his return in the new season of ‘Rick and Morty’. Photo: Adult Swim

Here we show you the list of the following episodes with their respective titles and their release date:

Episode 2: ‘Jerrick’s Trap’ (October 22)

‘Jerrick’s Trap’ (October 22) Chapter 3: ‘Wong Air Force’ (October 29)

‘Wong Air Force’ (October 29) Chapter 4: ‘That’s Amorte’ (November 5)

‘That’s Amorte’ (November 5) Chapter 5: ‘Unmortricken’ (November 12)

‘Unmortricken’ (November 12) Chapter 6: ‘Rick defending your Morty’ (November 19)

‘Rick defending your Morty’ (November 19) Chapter 7: ‘Wet amortic summer’ (November 26)

‘Wet amortic summer’ (November 26) Chapter 8: ‘Rise of the Numbericons: the movie’ (December 3)

‘Rise of the Numbericons: the movie’ (December 3) Chapter 9: ‘Mort: Ragnarick’ (December 10)

‘Mort: Ragnarick’ (December 10) Chapter 10: ‘Don’t be afraid, Morty’ (December 17)

