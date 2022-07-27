rick and morty It is one of the most beloved animated series by the public today. The success of this Adult Swim production has already led to five seasons, with a sixth on the way.. Now it has just been revealed when we can enjoy it.

Despite the fact that season 6 was announced several months ago, fans had no news until now. Through the Adult Swim networks, the first trailer for the sixth season of Rick and Morty was shared, as well as its release date. It will begin airing on September 4.

The advance in question is not a video but a simple image of its protagonists. This presents them both showing their very marked abs. Along with this comes a small message confirming the premiere date of the season. Perhaps a trailer is very close to being released.

Source: Adult Swim

If it’s similar to the previous seasons, then we can expect the sixth to have 10 episodes. Where the plot will go is anyone’s guess. After all, Rick and Morty’s interdimensional adventures give them quite a bit of freedom with their stories.

We recommend you: Nani? Rick and Morty prepare a new quite Japanese special

Nevertheless, sure to continue with the mystery of the real Beth and the fallout from the destruction of the Council of Ricks. Not to mention that the last few episodes seemed to change the dynamic between them a bit. rick and morty. We will have our answers on September 4.

What is Rick and Morty about?

rick and morty is an animated series that shows us the adventures of the eponymous duo. These are a scientist and his grandson, who embark on different and hilarious interdimensional experiences.. In addition to introducing several rather curious characters who have won the hearts of the public, such as Mr Meeseeks.

Source: Adult Swim

Throughout its seasons it has received a very good response from critics. They mainly applaud how he plays with science fiction models and his particular humor. You can currently enjoy this series on streaming services: Netflix and HBOMax. You may want to catch up before the arrival of its sixth season.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about series and other topics.