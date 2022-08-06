Rick and Morty Season 6 has recently confirmed its release date and now we also have a chance to see a first teaser trailer, which shows us in about thirty seconds some scenes of the new season, as well as some of the previous one. So pay attention to spoiler !

For anyone who is not afraid of spoilers, remember that the Season 5 Rick and Morty ended with a new definition of the concept of the multiverse. There are therefore many questions to be answered. Our two protagonists have also embarked on a much more complex battle than in the past: who knows what direction the new season will take.

There Season 6 description reads: “It’s Season 6 and Rick and Morty are back! They pick up where we left off, worse than they were and with little luck. Will they be able to recover and have more adventures? Or will they be swept away by an ocean of piss! Who knows? ? Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another unmissable season of your favorite show. ”

Finally, remember that Rick and Morty Season 6 will be available starting from September 4, 2022. In Italy the series is distributed by Netflix.