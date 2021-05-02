Rick and Morty will premiere its fifth season in a few weeks. The animated series wants to calm the public’s cravings with a 17-minute short film, with a 16-bit animation that will fascinate video game fans.

The special chapter, entitled In the eternal nightmare machine, shows Rick and Morty battling numerous creatures and riddled with references to the previous four seasons of the series.

Rick and Morty – In the eternal nightmare machine

Days before, Adult Swim released the first trailer of the fifth season, where you can see Rick on the brink of death, Morty confessing his love to Jessica and the presence of the scientist’s nemesis: Mr. Nimbus. Ocean Man is also present.

Rick and Morty, season 5 – trailer

Rick and Morty season 5 release date

Season 5 of Rick and Morty has been confirmed to premiere on Sunday, June 20 at 11:00 PM (US time).

In the case of Latin America, the show will be available weeks later. At the moment, the first four seasons of the series can be seen on Netflix and HBO Max.

What is Rick and Morty about?

Comedy follows the scientific genius Rick Sanchez and his shy grandson Morty through dangerous adventures all over the universe. Rick lives with his daughter Beth’s family and constantly takes her, son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and Morty on intergalactic travels.