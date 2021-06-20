After months of waiting, Rick and Morty will premiere its fifth season. The animated series created by Justin roiland and Dan Harmon will arrive with new episodes, to the delight of millions of fans around the world.

In this note we will provide you with the delivery date, trailer and synopsis of the show produced by Adult Swim, which tells the wild adventures of Rick Sanchez and his grandson, Morty.

Release date for Rick and Morty, season 5

The release date of the new season of Rick and Morty is scheduled for June 20 in the United States , while in Spain it will be June 21, 2021. On the other hand, HBO Max confirmed that the new episodes will arrive in Latin America in the first days of July.

HBO MAX launch date in Peru and the rest of Latin America

The streaming platform will be available in our country and the rest of Latin America from June 29.

Prices and subscription plans for HBO MAX in Peru

The platform will have two plans: the mobile: S / 19.90 (monthly) and the standard plan: S / 29.90 (monthly)

How to watch Rick and Morty, season 5 for free on HBO Max

Once the HBO Max app is downloaded, users can freely explore the content offering as a pre-subscription step. The available trial period will last seven days on all plans.

How many chapters will Rick and Morty, season 5 have?

The fifth season of the animated series will have 10 episodes, as happened in previous installments, and not 12 as mentioned on social networks.

Rick and Morty characters and synopsis

Rick Sanchez, his daughter Beth, his son-in-law Jerry, his granddaughter Summer and his grandson Morty return with new intergalactic escapades that, as tradition dictates, combine science fiction, adult humor, metanarrative, references to pop culture, quirky characters and unpredictable situations .

The new season will have the following characters:

Rick Sánchez (voiced by Justin Roiland)

Morty Smith (voiced by Justin Roiland)

Beth Smith (voiced by Sarah Chalke)

Jerry Smith (voiced by Chris Parnell)

Summer Smith (voiced by Spencer Grammer)

Rick and Morty Trailer, Season 5