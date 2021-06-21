After months of waiting, Rick and Morty released its fifth season. The animated series created by Justin roiland and Dan Harmon released his new installment in the United States. However, fans of the show wonder when it will arrive in our country and the rest of Latin America.

In this note we will provide you with the delivery date, trailer and synopsis of the show produced by Adult Swim and that tells the adventures of Rick Sánchez and his grandson, Morty.

Release date of Rick and Morty 5 in Peru and the rest of Latin America

The release date of the new season of Rick and Morty was made on June 20 in the United States. On the other hand, HBO Max confirmed that the new episodes will arrive in Latin America on June 29, the date on which the streaming platform will be launched in the region.

How many chapters will Rick and Morty 5 have?

The fifth season of the animated series will have 10 episodes, as happened in previous installments, and not 12 as mentioned on social networks.

HBO MAX – prices and subscription plans in Peru

The platform will have two plans: the mobile: S / 19.90 (monthly) and the standard plan: S / 29.90 (monthly)

Rick and Morty 5 – synopsis

Rick Sanchez, his daughter Beth, his son-in-law Jerry, his granddaughter Summer and his grandson Morty return with new intergalactic escapades that, as tradition dictates, combine science fiction, adult humor, metanarrative, references to pop culture, quirky characters and unpredictable situations .

Rick and Morty 5 – trailer