If you are a fan of Rick and morty, you know the wait is always worth it. The series usually leaves a lot of time between the launches of its seasons, so after its last premiere, it decided to shorten this gap and already presented the first chapters of its fifth cycle.

With Adult Swim as its broadcast channel in the United States, fans outside of that country watch the show through Netflix. But, everything indicates that this will change with the arrival of HBO Max to Latin America.

Rick and Morty moves away from Netflix

Through their social networks, HBO Max Latin America shared that it would have Rick and Morty in its catalog . “Season 5 is coming June 29, only on #HBOMax”, Reads his message.

Rick and Morty Trailer, Season 5

What will happen in Rick and Morty 5?

Thanks to the trailer, Rick can be seen on the brink of death, Morty confessing his love for Jessica and the presence of the scientist’s nemesis: Mr. Nimbus. Ocean Man is also present.

HBO Max arrives in Latin America

HBO Max confirmed the arrival of its service for Latin America for this Tuesday, June 29. As in its version for the United States, the platform will have exclusive premieres of the brand’s latest titles.

HBO Max pricing and packages

As stated on its official page, HBO Max will have the following costs:

Per month: S / 19.90 (Mobile) and S / 29.90 (TV and other devices)

For three months: S / 17.97 (Mobile) and S / 26.63 (TV and other devices)

Annual package: S / 13.99 (Mobile) and S / 21.24 (TV and other devices).