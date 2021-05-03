Rick and Morty return. After months of waiting, the animated show, produced by Adult Swim, will premiere its fifth season and has already presented the second trailer of its new chapters.

In the sneak peek, Rick can be seen on the brink of death. Also, a clear reference to the mecha anime, Voltron, can be seen.

Rick and Morty, season 5 – trailer 2

Rick and Morty season 5 release date

It has been confirmed that season 5 of Rick and Morty will premiere on Sunday, June 20 at 11:00 p.m. (US time) .

In the case of Latin America, the show will be available weeks later. At the moment, the first four seasons of the series can be seen on Netflix and HBO Max.

Rick and Morty premiere 17-minute short with pixel style

The special chapter, entitled In the eternal nightmare machine, it shows Rick and Morty battling numerous creatures and riddled with references to the previous four seasons of the series.

Days before, Adult Swim premiered the first trailer for the fifth season, where you can see Morty confessing his love for Jessica and the presence of the scientist’s nemesis: Mr. Nimbus. Ocean Man is also present.

Rick and Morty, season 5 – trailer 1

What is Rick and Morty about?

Comedy follows the scientific genius Rick Sanchez and his shy grandson Morty through dangerous adventures all over the universe. Rick lives with his daughter Beth’s family and constantly takes her, son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and Morty on intergalactic travels.