The fifth season of Rick and Morty finally arrived via streaming after several months of waiting. In this recent installment, the protagonists went through fun adventures and time travel.

The cartoon created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon was again produced by Adult Swim, which is why many fans received this adaptation positively.

Next, we mention everything that is known, so far, about Rick and Morty, season 5.

When did Rick and Morty season 5 premiere?

The fifth season of Rick and Morty was released on June 20th However, it was only available for the United States, while for Spain it was launched on the 21st of the same month. In the case of Latin America, we will have to wait until the first days of July to enjoy the new episodes of the series.

Where can you see the full episodes?

The new season of Rick and Morty was confirmed to air exclusively through the HBO Max service, which has a cost of S / 29.90 a month.

What is Rick and Morty 5 about?

Rick Sanchez, his daughter Beth, his son-in-law Jerry, his granddaughter Summer and his grandson Morty return with new intergalactic escapades that, as tradition dictates, combine science fiction, adult humor, metanarrative, references to pop culture, quirky characters and unpredictable situations .

Rick and Morty 5 Season 5 Trailer

How many chapters does Rick and Morty season 5 have?

The fifth season of the animated series has a total of 10 episodes, as happened in previous installments, and not 12 as mentioned on social networks.

Rick and Morty characters

The new season will have the following characters:

Rick Sánchez (voiced by Justin Roiland)

Morty Smith (voiced by Justin Roiland)

Beth Smith (voiced by Sarah Chalke)

Jerry Smith (voiced by Chris Parnell)

Summer Smith (voiced by Spencer Grammer).