There is no deadline that is not met and debt that is not paid; Rick and morty They will return in 2021 with a new season and they remind us of that with a new advance published on the account of Adult Swim.

Best of all, this beautiful preview of the fifth season of Rick and morty Not only does it come with many scenes from the new chapters, it also has two important announcements that we should not lose sight of.

The first is the premiere date of the fifth season that will be June 20 through Adult Swim. This may not be a big deal, because ultimately, we won’t have it in Latin America so soon, however, which, if you must not lose sight of it, is the second announcement.

This second revelation of Rick and morty is that the first four seasons are available through HBO Max. This last service will arrive in our region in summer and will surely include all the chapters of this animation of Adult Swim.

We could have Rick and Morty ahead of schedule thanks to HBO Max

The arrival of HBO Max to Latin America means many things, among them, all the content of Warner Bros. In other words, many caricatures of cartoon Network will be available through this service and that includes – by default – a Rick and morty.

With all of this in mind, we can bet that the fifth season of Rick and morty will come to HBO Max just a month after it finished premiering on Adult Swim, Unless it could be some kind of simultaneous release. We will have to wait and see how it develops.

What is a fact is that the latest advance of Rick and morty is full of references to characters like Blade, the Transformers, also to power Rangers or what seems more like Voltron. There are many things that can be seen and appreciated that we have to pay close attention to.

