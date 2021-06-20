Digital Millennium

Rick and morty is one of the most acclaimed adult animation series of recent years, the adventures of grandson and grandfather had been lived through Netflix so far; However, a new announcement alerts about a platform change at the premiere of the season 5 of the series; the series will migrate to HBO Max.

And it is that through official Twitter account, HBO Max Latin America announced that season 5 of Rick and morty It will premiere exclusively through its channel, leaving behind Netflix, where it used to be broadcast previously.

“If you’re like Rick, don’t go zip-lining. And if you like #RickandMorty # AlMáximo join me in this thread through the multiverses, while we wait for the fifth in #HBOMax“They posted on the social network.

Rick and morty tells the wanderings through different galaxies and timelines of Rick Sanchez and his grandson, Morty Smith. The characters are based on the protagonists of Back to the Future (‘Back to Future‘) and was created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, and produced by Adult Swim, which is owned by WarnerMedia, and the reason why its contents will now have the seal of HBO Max.

Another series that will undergo a platform change and that will be released is season 3 of Titans, which also went through Netflix, but before the incursion of HBO Max It could be available only on the streaming platform as exclusive for the challenge of countries outside the United States.

When does Rick and Morty premiere in Mexico and Latin America?

Rick and morty, season 5, will arrive exclusively through the HBO Max screen from the day of its premiere, that is, from June 29, the date on which the entertainment platform will arrive to replace the services of HBO Go.

“Season 5 of #RickandMorty arrives June 29, only on #HBOMax“, they presumed as the end of their thread.

