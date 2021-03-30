If you’re a Rick and Morty fan, you know the wait is always worth it. The series usually leaves a lot of time between the launches of its seasons, so after its last premiere, it decided to bridge this gap and already presented the first trailer of its new chapters.

Through the images, Adult Swim takes up one of its most popular animated series in recent years.

Rick and Morty Season 5 Trailer

In the preview, you can see Rick on the brink of death, Morty confessing his love to Jessica and the presence of the scientist’s nemesis: Mr. Nimbus. Ocean Man is also present.

Rick and Morty season 5 release date

Rick and Morty Season 5 has been confirmed to premiere on Sunday, June 20 at 11.00 pm (United States time).

In the case of Latin America, the show will be available weeks later. At the moment, the first four seasons of the series can be seen on Netflix and HBO Max.

Rick and Morty Day

On the other hand, it has been announced that June 20 will be Rick and Morty Day , a 24-hour celebration where you will see the launch of new images, behind the scenes, previews of what is to come and other “special surprises”. The special can be seen by Adult Swim and through their social networks.

What is Rick and Morty about?

Comedy follows the scientific genius Rick Sanchez and his shy grandson Morty through dangerous adventures all over the universe. Rick lives with his daughter Beth’s family and constantly takes her, son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and Morty on intergalactic travels.