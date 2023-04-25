













Rick and Morty reveals season 6 premiere date

season 6 of rick and morty It will arrive on HBO Max on May 11, 2023.

Let’s remember that for this moment, the six installments of the animated series manage to gather 61 chapters. In addition, it is worth mentioning that the seventh season was announced in plans, although not even a premiere window was revealed.

The latter due to the new and complex paths that were opened after the completion of season 6 of rick and morty. In addition to the changes in the team after the complaints against one of the scriptwriters and voice actor —Justin Roiland—.

Source: Adult Swim

We recommend: Rick and Morty will expand their universe by jumping into the manga

Rick and Morty season 6

In season 6 of rick and morty we discovered a new enemy alter ego and saw the protagonists go their separate waysThis allowed us to appreciate their developments without a meeting point. He also let us see a bit more of the Smith family.

Due to these drastic changes coupled with the absence of one of the show’s writers, we don’t have the foggiest idea of ​​the new development path the series might follow.

However, while we make theories, we will be able to see each of the chapters again from May 11, 2023. And, the good news is that will be available on the HBO streaming service.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.