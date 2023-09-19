













Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon are the creators of Rick and Morty, The series has an overwhelming success, however, everything could change because Roiland was accused of several crimes and after this, the production decided to dispense with its support in the development of the installment that still plans three more seasons, according to rumors.

Justin Roiland was a very important bastion of the series, particularly because in addition to the script and aspects of narrative structure of Rick and Mortywas the voice actor for both leading roles.

However, The team decided that they no longer wanted to rely on Roiland’s collaboration and have stated on multiple occasions that the series can continue without problems, since it has been a joint effort. From this perspective, the co-creator is as vital as other people.

Among all the changes in the series, one of the most shocking is that now creator names have been removed from the splash screen. The classic “Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon” He disappeared. It is final, the co-creator will not return and the production tries to be as far away from him as possible.

Despite this, it is expected that the series will bring new episodes full of characteristic humor and with the same essence of the previous ones. Expectations are reluctant, let’s see how the series progresses from October 13, 2023, which is the premiere date of the seventh season.

Where can I watch Rick and Morty?

The Adult Swim series is an installment that is available on HBO Max.

It was confirmed that the animated installment, whose confirmed title is Rick and Morty: The Anime It will also arrive in Mexico through the same platform.

The direction of this new project will be in charge of Sano (Tower of God) and will be made up of ten episodes.

