This is a contribution from Code of Zero who performs the song along with Cameron Earnshaw. OtoneZ was the one who wrote the lyrics, composed the music and arranged this song. In the video, a message from the anime director, Takashi Sano, also appears.

This animated adaptation of rick and morty has the official name of Rick and Morty: The Anime, and it is an original work. But anyway, it takes up themes and events within the animated series.

Sano, who previously worked at Tower of Godnot only directs but writes the 10 episodes that make up the anime.

This is a work of Telecom Animation Film, and it is not the first time working with this popular franchise.

Takashi Sano, before the anime of rick and mortyhe made the animated shorts type anime of Rick and Morty vs. genocider and Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil).

This animation is produced by Sola Entertainment and among the producers are Maki Nagano, Max Nishi and Takenari Maeda.

In charge of the sound direction is Kōichi Iizuka and Tetsuya Takahashi composes the music at Terra-Musica. This new anime does not yet have a release date.

But as of now it is confirmed that the anime of rick and morty it will be available from the start on Adult Swim and Max (formerly HBO Max), as well as Adult Swim Canada.

What about Latin America? Thanks to Max, it can be expected that the same day it debuts in the United States, the program will reach Mexico and other Latin American countries with this video service. It only remains to wait for the anime’s release date.

