Players will be able to lay down the law on their enemies dressed as the protagonists of the Adult Swim series.

Collaborations between different IPs are becoming more and more frequent, but some are so unexpected that we can’t help but applaud them. This is the case of a battle bundle from rick and morty for Rainbow Six: Siege that will allow players of the tactical shooter to launch into battle with the protagonists of the animated series for adults, which can be seen in Spain through TNT and HBO Max.

“It’s time to get ricky again! Unlock these unique Rick and Morty packs for Fuze and Doc, as well as an exclusive operator card background,” they detail from Ubisoft in the description of the video uploaded to YouTube.

Thus, we are not facing two new operators, but two special appearances that transform the attack and defense agents respectively into the peculiar couple of adventurers from wacky science fiction stories. We recommend you take a look at the trailer because it will not leave you indifferent at all. In the meantime, we leave you with all that includes the bundle:

Rick’s Pack Rick’s uniform and head for Doc



Graviton Blaster skin on the shotgun



squanchy pendant

morty pack Rick de Morty uniform and head for Fuze



Ion Accelerator Skin for 6P41



Mr. PB Pendant

From GameSpot they remember that this is not the first collaboration between Ubisoft and the series for adults created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon in 2013. Thus, a few months ago they also welcomed Rickinillo, while there have also been other collaborations with different IPs such as Ash’s Tomb Raider uniform. Coming back to Rainbow Six: Siege, the shooter hasn’t reached its peak despite intense competition in the market and recently announced changes in creative direction.

